Monday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) and Miami Marlins (74-69) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (4-1) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (9-8).

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Marlins games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have come away with 33 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a mark of 12-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (588 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule