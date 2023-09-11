Jesus Luzardo takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Monday at American Family Field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Marlins have +135 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 33, or 44.6%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won 10 of its 26 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 142 chances this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 34-37 34-28 39-41 55-52 18-17

