The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Willy Adames for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 146 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .403 this season.

The Marlins' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 588 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.279 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (9-8) will make his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Luzardo has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Dodgers W 11-4 Home JT Chargois Lance Lynn 9/7/2023 Dodgers L 10-0 Home Braxton Garrett Ryan Pepiot 9/8/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Eury Pérez Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Steven Okert Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers - Away - Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Colin Rea 9/14/2023 Brewers - Away Eury Pérez Wade Miley 9/15/2023 Braves - Home Johnny Cueto Charlie Morton 9/16/2023 Braves - Home - Spencer Strider

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.