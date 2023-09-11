In the series opener on Monday, September 11, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) face off against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (74-69). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (4-1, 2.30 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Marlins' game versus the Brewers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to beat the Brewers with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Luis Arraez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 41 out of the 69 games, or 59.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have a 20-17 record (winning 54.1% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 1-3 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have won in 33, or 44.6%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a mark of 12-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Marlins had a record of 4-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+340) Garrett Hampson 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+360) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 16th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.