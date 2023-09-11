Bookmakers have set player props for Christian Yelich and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

De La Cruz Stats

Bryan De La Cruz has 134 hits with 30 doubles, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.307/.425 on the season.

De La Cruz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Sep. 10 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Phillies Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff (4-1) will make his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Woodruff has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Sep. 5 7.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Cubs Aug. 30 6.0 2 2 2 8 1 vs. Padres Aug. 25 6.0 3 1 1 11 3 at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashed .274/.363/.439 on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 113 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.311/.409 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 8 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

