The Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) and Miami Marlins (74-69) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Marlins a series win over the Phillies.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (4-1, 2.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.77 ERA).

Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (4-1, 2.30 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.77 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins are sending Luzardo (9-8) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.

Luzardo is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Luzardo will look to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 28 appearances this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers will send Woodruff (4-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.30, a 4.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .787 in eight games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

