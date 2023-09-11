Nick Fortes -- .071 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .204 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Fortes has recorded a hit in 42 of 88 games this season (47.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (12.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in 21 games this season (23.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 23 of 88 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.224 AVG .183
.283 OBP .239
.276 SLG .298
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
14 RBI 9
17/9 K/BB 35/7
2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.30, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .156 batting average against him.
