Nick Fortes -- .071 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .204 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Fortes has recorded a hit in 42 of 88 games this season (47.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (12.5%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Fortes has driven in a run in 21 games this season (23.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 23 of 88 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .224 AVG .183 .283 OBP .239 .276 SLG .298 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 14 RBI 9 17/9 K/BB 35/7 2 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings