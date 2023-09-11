Nick Fortes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- .071 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .204 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Fortes has recorded a hit in 42 of 88 games this season (47.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (12.5%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 21 games this season (23.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23 of 88 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.224
|AVG
|.183
|.283
|OBP
|.239
|.276
|SLG
|.298
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|9
|17/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.91 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.30, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .156 batting average against him.
