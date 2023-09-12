Bryan De La Cruz vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .257 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 87 of 136 games this year (64.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (22.8%).
- Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (14.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48 games this season (35.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.286
|AVG
|.228
|.333
|OBP
|.279
|.451
|SLG
|.397
|26
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|37
|64/18
|K/BB
|68/20
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (11-8) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
