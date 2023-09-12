On Tuesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .257 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 87 of 136 games this year (64.0%), with multiple hits on 31 occasions (22.8%).

Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (14.0%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 48 games this season (35.3%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 68 .286 AVG .228 .333 OBP .279 .451 SLG .397 26 XBH 23 8 HR 11 37 RBI 37 64/18 K/BB 68/20 0 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings