Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Miami Dolphins are seventh in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami put together a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.
- Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last year (sixth in ), and it gave up 337.8 yards per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- At home last year, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.
- Miami collected seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), completing 64.8% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games last year.
- In the passing game, Tyreek Hill scored seven TDs, hauling in 119 balls for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game).
- In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games.
- Christian Wilkins had 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|W 36-34
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+1000
