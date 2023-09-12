Jacob Stallings vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has 12 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .198.
- Stallings has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Stallings has had an RBI in 12 games this year (16.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.2%).
- He has scored in 18 of 72 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.228
|AVG
|.168
|.301
|OBP
|.286
|.317
|SLG
|.287
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|10
|26/10
|K/BB
|27/15
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Peralta (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 191 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
