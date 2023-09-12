The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings (.290 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has 12 doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while hitting .198.

Stallings has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Stallings has had an RBI in 12 games this year (16.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.2%).

He has scored in 18 of 72 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .228 AVG .168 .301 OBP .286 .317 SLG .287 7 XBH 8 1 HR 2 5 RBI 10 26/10 K/BB 27/15 0 SB 0

