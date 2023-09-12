Jake Burger -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 103 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .240 with 56 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

In 57.3% of his games this year (71 of 124), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 28 games this year (22.6%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.6% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 52 of 124 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

