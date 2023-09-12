Jake Burger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jake Burger -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 103 hits, which is best among Miami hitters this season, while batting .240 with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 127th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 57.3% of his games this year (71 of 124), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 28 games this year (22.6%), homering in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this season, Burger has picked up at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (16.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 52 of 124 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.89 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 26th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
