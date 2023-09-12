On Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .255 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks.

Chisholm has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those games.

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has an RBI in 27 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 44 .265 AVG .247 .317 OBP .288 .492 SLG .428 13 XBH 13 8 HR 8 18 RBI 22 47/9 K/BB 50/9 9 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings