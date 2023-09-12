Jazz Chisholm vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .255 with eight doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks.
- Chisholm has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 80 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.5% of those games.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has an RBI in 27 of 80 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|44
|.265
|AVG
|.247
|.317
|OBP
|.288
|.492
|SLG
|.428
|13
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|22
|47/9
|K/BB
|50/9
|9
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 191 strikeouts through 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 26th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
