Joey Wendle vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Wendle has picked up a hit in 53.9% of his 89 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.4% of them.
- In 89 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.222
|.252
|OBP
|.274
|.340
|SLG
|.319
|12
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|28/3
|K/BB
|34/9
|1
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
