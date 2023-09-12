The Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .228 with 16 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 walks.

Wendle has picked up a hit in 53.9% of his 89 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.4% of them.

In 89 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Wendle has driven in a run in 16 games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 44 .234 AVG .222 .252 OBP .274 .340 SLG .319 12 XBH 9 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 28/3 K/BB 34/9 1 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings