Josh Bell vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 walks.
- In 66.9% of his 133 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 37 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|20
|.246
|AVG
|.280
|.315
|OBP
|.357
|.411
|SLG
|.493
|21
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|9
|54/24
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (11-8 with a 3.83 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
