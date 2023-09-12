After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .244 with 24 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

In 66.9% of his 133 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37 of 133 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 20 .246 AVG .280 .315 OBP .357 .411 SLG .493 21 XBH 8 9 HR 4 30 RBI 9 54/24 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings