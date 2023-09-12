Tuesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) and Miami Marlins (74-70) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to JT Chargois (2-0, 3.63 ERA).

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (44%) in those games.

Miami has a win-loss record of 9-13 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Miami is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (588 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Marlins Schedule