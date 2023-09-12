Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will look to get to JT Chargois when he takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Marlins have +140 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (44%) in those games.

Miami has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 9-13 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 143 games with a total this season.

The Marlins have posted a record of 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 34-38 34-28 39-42 55-53 18-17

