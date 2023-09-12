Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field against Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Tuesday, at 7:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 146 home runs.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 588 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.289 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

JT Chargois heads to the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season, seeking his third win.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing a scoreless third of an inning of relief without allowing a hit.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Dodgers L 10-0 Home Braxton Garrett Ryan Pepiot 9/8/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Eury Pérez Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Steven Okert Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers L 12-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers - Away JT Chargois Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Colin Rea 9/14/2023 Brewers - Away Eury Pérez Wade Miley 9/15/2023 Braves - Home Johnny Cueto Charlie Morton 9/16/2023 Braves - Home - Spencer Strider 9/17/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Max Fried

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.