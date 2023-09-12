Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) will go head to head against the Miami Marlins (74-70) at American Family Field on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 191 strikeouts, Freddy Peralta will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Marlins have +140 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.83 ERA) vs JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 42 out of the 70 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Brewers have a 13-12 record (winning 52% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (44%) in those contests.

This year, the Marlins have won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Marlins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Josh Bell 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250) Jacob Stallings 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+350)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 3rd

