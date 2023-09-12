The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich and others in this contest.

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

De La Cruz Stats

Bryan De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 74 RBI (134 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .257/.306/.423 on the year.

De La Cruz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 10 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 at Phillies Sep. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Sep. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (11-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 28th start of the season.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 26th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Sep. 6 5.1 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 6.0 2 1 1 10 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 5.1 2 2 2 9 3 at Rangers Aug. 19 5.2 4 1 1 11 2 at White Sox Aug. 13 6.0 4 0 0 6 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 71 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.363/.439 on the season.

Yelich has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 114 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .233/.314/.409 slash line on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 11 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 8 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

