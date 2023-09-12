Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Brewers on September 12, 2023
The Milwaukee Brewers host the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Yelich and others in this contest.
Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Bryan De La Cruz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
De La Cruz Stats
- Bryan De La Cruz has 30 doubles, 19 home runs, 38 walks and 74 RBI (134 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .257/.306/.423 on the year.
De La Cruz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Sep. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (11-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 28th start of the season.
- He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 26th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 13th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 26
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 71 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.363/.439 on the season.
- Yelich has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .133 with a double, four walks and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has collected 114 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .233/.314/.409 slash line on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Sep. 11
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
