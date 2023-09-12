The Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) host the Miami Marlins (74-70) on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.83 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois

The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without giving up a hit.

He has a 3.63 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .228 against him over his 37 games this season.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (11-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.83 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .206.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 27 starts this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).

