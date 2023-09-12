Marlins vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 12
The Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) host the Miami Marlins (74-70) on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and JT Chargois (2-0) for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.83 ERA) vs Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.63 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JT Chargois
- The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) to open the game and make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without giving up a hit.
- He has a 3.63 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .228 against him over his 37 games this season.
- He is looking to keep a streak of two games without allowing an earned run intact.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- The Brewers will send Peralta (11-8) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 3.83 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .206.
- He has earned a quality start 14 times in 27 starts this season.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.83), 13th in WHIP (1.124), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
