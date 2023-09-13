Wednesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) and the Miami Marlins (74-71) squaring off at American Family Field (on September 13) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Brewers.

The probable pitchers are Trevor Megill (1-0) for the Brewers and Braxton Garrett (8-6) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a win-loss record of 24-39 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (589 total).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

