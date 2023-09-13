Bryan De La Cruz and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The Marlins are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Brewers have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and won both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have put together a 39-24 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.9% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Miami has a 39-24 record (winning 61.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 53.5% chance to win.

Miami has played in 144 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-72-5).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 34-39 34-28 39-43 55-54 18-17

