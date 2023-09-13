Trevor Megill starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 589 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.290 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (8-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

In 27 starts this season, Garrett has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Eury Pérez Cristopher Sanchez 9/9/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Steven Okert Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers L 12-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Away JT Chargois Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers - Away Braxton Garrett Trevor Megill 9/14/2023 Brewers - Away Eury Pérez Adrian Houser 9/15/2023 Braves - Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Spencer Strider 9/17/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets - Home Braxton Garrett -

