How to Watch the Marlins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Trevor Megill starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday against Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.
Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Fueled by 397 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Marlins have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.
- Miami has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 589 (4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Miami strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
- The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.290 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (8-6) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 28th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- In 27 starts this season, Garrett has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Aaron Nola
|9/10/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Okert
|Ranger Suárez
|9/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 12-0
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Freddy Peralta
|9/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Trevor Megill
|9/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Adrian Houser
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Bryce Elder
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Spencer Strider
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
