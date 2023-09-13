The Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) and the Miami Marlins (74-71) will square off on Wednesday, September 13 at American Family Field, with Trevor Megill getting the nod for the Brewers and Braxton Garrett taking the hill for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total is set for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (8-6, 3.82 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Marlins and Brewers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Marlins (+100), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Marlins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Arraez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 43, or 60.6%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 36-25 (59%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Marlins have won in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Marlins have won 24 of 63 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.