The Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) meet the Miami Marlins (74-71) on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Trevor Megill (1-0) to the mound, while Braxton Garrett (8-6) will get the nod for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (8-6, 3.82 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (8-6) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 140 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Over 28 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.82 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Garrett has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Garrett enters the game with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Megill

Megill gets the nod for the Brewers and will make his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 26 times this year.

He has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 26 games.

