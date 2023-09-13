Florida High School Football Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Miami-Dade County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Scheck Hillel Community School at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 13
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Booker T. Washington High School at Immaculata-La Salle High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Sunset Senior High School at Marathon Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:51 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Marathon, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Miami Palmetto Senior High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.