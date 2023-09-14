Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Miami Dolphins have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the NFL as of September 14.
Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +135
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.
- Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.
- On offense, Miami ranked sixth in the with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).
- At home last year, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.
- As the underdog, Miami had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.
Dolphins Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.
- As a key defensive contributor, Christian Wilkins posted 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dolphins Player Futures
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|W 36-34
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+900
Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.