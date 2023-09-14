The Miami Dolphins have +1600 odds to win the Super Bowl, seventh-ranked in the NFL as of September 14.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Miami Betting Insights

Miami went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Dolphins games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Miami ranked sixth in the with 364.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per contest).

At home last year, the Dolphins were 6-2. Away, they were 3-6.

As the underdog, Miami had just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 13 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert ran for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

As a key defensive contributor, Christian Wilkins posted 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2000 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +8000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +8000 6 October 15 Panthers - +20000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +5000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +10000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +5000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

