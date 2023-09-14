The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) play the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Eagles and Vikings recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on Thursday's matchup.

Eagles vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 7 48.5 -300 +240

Eagles vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

In seven games last season, the Eagles and their opponents went over 48.5 combined points.

Philadelphia had an average point total of 45.5 in its contests last season, 3.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles were 8-8-0 against the spread last season.

The Eagles finished with a 14-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

Philadelphia went 8-1 last year (winning 88.9% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings played 12 games last season that had more than 48.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's contests last year had a 46.4-point average over/under, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Vikings covered the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

Last season, the Vikings were the underdog five times and won one of those games.

Minnesota was not a bigger underdog last season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

Eagles vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.5 7 Vikings 24.9 7 25.1 28 46.4 12

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.2 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 26.6 27.3 ATS Record 8-8-0 6-2-0 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.8 45.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.1 24.9 ATS Record 7-8-1 4-4-0 3-4-1 Over/Under Record 11-6-0 7-2-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 8-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-1 1-3

