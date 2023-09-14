Thursday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) and Miami Marlins (75-71) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 14.

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Adrian Houser (5-4) for the Brewers.

Marlins vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored just once and won that contest.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 39 (61.9%) of those contests.

Miami is 39-24 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 591 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

Marlins Schedule