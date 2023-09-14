A pair of hot hitters, Luis Arraez and Christian Yelich, will try to keep it going when the Miami Marlins play the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The favored Marlins have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have gone 39-24 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.9% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Miami has a 39-24 record (winning 61.9% of its games).

The Marlins have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has had an over/under set by bookmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 67 of those games (67-73-5).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 35-39 34-28 40-43 56-54 18-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.