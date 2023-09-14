Willy Adames and Jesus Sanchez hit the field when the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins meet on Thursday at American Family Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 147 total home runs.

Miami ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Marlins' .256 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, four per game).

The Marlins' .311 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Miami has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.289).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Perez has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Perez is looking to pick up his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Johnny Cueto Aaron Nola 9/10/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Steven Okert Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers L 12-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Away JT Chargois Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Away Braxton Garrett Trevor Megill 9/14/2023 Brewers - Away Eury Pérez Adrian Houser 9/15/2023 Braves - Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Spencer Strider 9/17/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets - Home Braxton Garrett - 9/19/2023 Mets - Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.