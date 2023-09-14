How to Watch the Marlins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 14
Willy Adames and Jesus Sanchez hit the field when the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins meet on Thursday at American Family Field.
Marlins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 147 total home runs.
- Miami ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .400.
- The Marlins' .256 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- Miami scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, four per game).
- The Marlins' .311 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The Marlins strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in MLB.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Miami has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.289).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eury Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Perez has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Perez is looking to pick up his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Aaron Nola
|9/10/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Okert
|Ranger Suárez
|9/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 12-0
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Freddy Peralta
|9/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Trevor Megill
|9/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Adrian Houser
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Bryce Elder
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Spencer Strider
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|-
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
