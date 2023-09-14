Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (75-71) will visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) at American Family Field on Thursday, September 14, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (-105). An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Marlins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 39 out of the 63 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Marlins have a 39-24 record (winning 61.9% of their games).

Miami has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Marlins have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those games.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 30 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 3rd

