The Miami Marlins (75-71) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) on Thursday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Adrian Houser (5-4) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.90 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

Perez (5-4) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.90 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .204 in 17 games this season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Perez has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 11 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the San Diego Padres, when he threw two innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has put together a 4.58 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings during 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.

Houser is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Houser will look to record his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.