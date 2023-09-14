NFL Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions | Week 2
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are 16 matchups on the NFL's Week 2 slate, with the Packers (-1.5) among the best bets versus the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Best Week 2 Spread Bets
Pick: Green Bay -1.5 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 18.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Indianapolis -1.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 10.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Tampa Bay -2.5 vs. Chicago
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tampa Bay by 13.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Pittsburgh +2.5 vs. Cleveland
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 3.0 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 18
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Los Angeles -3 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 4.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Week 2 Total Bets
Under 44.5 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Total: 40.0 points
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 38.5 - New York vs. Dallas
- Matchup: New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Total: 39.0 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 40.5 - Green Bay vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Total: 46.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 47 - Las Vegas vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Total: 35.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 51 - Kansas City vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Total: 46.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 17
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
