Florida High School Football Live Streams in Pinellas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Academy at the Lakes High School at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Gibbons High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinellas Park High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gibbs High School at Largo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Indian Rocks Christian School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seffner Christian Academy at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola Fundamental High School at St. Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarpon Springs High School at Palm Harbor University HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Palm Harbor, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lake High School at Boca Ciega High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gulfport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seminole High School - Seminole at Countryside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Clearwater High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunedin High School at Hollins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
