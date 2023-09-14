Trying to find information on the best bets in ACC play in Week 3? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson matchup, and taking Purdue (+2.5) over Syracuse on the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, and potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 3 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Purdue by 10.4 points

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Boston College +25.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 13.6 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Minnesota +7.5 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels

Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2.0 points

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 3 ACC Total Bets

Under 51.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers

Projected Total: 31.0 points

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Florida State vs. Boston College

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

Projected Total: 62.5 points

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: September 16

TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Virginia vs. Maryland

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins

Projected Total: 62.3 points

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Date: September 15

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Week 3 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Louisville 2-0 (1-0 ACC) 47.5 / 17.0 582.0 / 327.0 Duke 2-0 (1-0 ACC) 35.0 / 7.0 444.5 / 317.5 Florida State 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 55.5 / 18.5 524.0 / 359.0 Miami (FL) 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 43.0 / 18.0 472.0 / 324.0 North Carolina 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 35.5 / 25.5 482.0 / 422.5 Wake Forest 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 36.5 / 18.5 455.5 / 337.0 Syracuse 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 56.5 / 3.5 586.5 / 212.0 Virginia Tech 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 26.5 / 20.5 327.0 / 361.0 NC State 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 24.0 / 29.5 354.0 / 364.5 Boston College 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 27.5 / 27.5 358.5 / 366.0 Pittsburgh 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 33.0 / 17.0 376.5 / 248.5 Clemson 1-1 (0-1 ACC) 36.5 / 22.5 550.5 / 223.5 Georgia Tech 1-1 (0-1 ACC) 41.0 / 26.0 533.0 / 382.5 Virginia 0-2 (0-0 ACC) 24.0 / 42.5 298.0 / 447.0

