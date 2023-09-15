Friday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (96-50) against the Miami Marlins (75-72) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 15.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (12-4) against the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (1-4).

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (44.2%) in those contests.

Miami has a mark of 4-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Miami is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (593 total runs).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule