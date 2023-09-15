Marlins vs. Braves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Bryce Elder, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +165 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.
Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-200
|+165
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games. Miami and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 7.7.
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (44.2%) in those games.
- Miami is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 146 games with a total this season.
- In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|40-32
|35-40
|34-29
|40-43
|56-55
|18-17
