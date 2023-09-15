Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins hit the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Bryce Elder, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +165 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -200 +165 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games. Miami and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that stretch being 7.7.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (44.2%) in those games.

Miami is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 67 of its 146 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-32 35-40 34-29 40-43 56-55 18-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.