Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Miami ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Miami has scored 593 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Miami averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.288 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Johnny Cueto (1-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Cueto has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Steven Okert Ranger Suárez 9/11/2023 Brewers L 12-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Away JT Chargois Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Away Braxton Garrett Trevor Megill 9/14/2023 Brewers L 4-2 Away Eury Pérez Adrian Houser 9/15/2023 Braves - Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Spencer Strider 9/17/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets - Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/19/2023 Mets - Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/20/2023 Mets - Home Johnny Cueto David Peterson

