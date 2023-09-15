How to Watch the Marlins vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 147 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Miami ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank 10th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Miami has scored 593 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Miami averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.288 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins' Johnny Cueto (1-4) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Cueto has made six starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/10/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Okert
|Ranger Suárez
|9/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 12-0
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Away
|JT Chargois
|Freddy Peralta
|9/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 2-0
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Trevor Megill
|9/14/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Adrian Houser
|9/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Bryce Elder
|9/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Spencer Strider
|9/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Charlie Morton
|9/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Kodai Senga
|9/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|David Peterson
