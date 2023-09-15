Atlanta Braves (96-50) will play the Miami Marlins (75-72) at LoanDepot park on Friday, September 15 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 199 hits, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to record his 200th hit of the season.

The favored Braves have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +150. The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.38 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to wager on the Marlins' matchup versus the Braves but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (+150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to beat the Braves with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bryan De La Cruz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 132 games this season and won 88 (66.7%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Braves have gone 47-17 (73.4%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Braves went 6-4 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Marlins have come away with 34 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 4-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.