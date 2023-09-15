The Atlanta Braves clash with the Miami Marlins (75-72) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, including a matchup of two of MLB's most consistent hitters. Ronald Acuna Jr. is at .335 (fourth in league) for the Braves, and Luis Arraez is first at .349 for the Marlins.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (12-4) to the mound, while Johnny Cueto (1-4) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (12-4, 3.38 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (1-4, 6.15 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In nine games this season, the 37-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.15, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.

Cueto has collected one quality start this year.

Cueto enters the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (12-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 3.38, a 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.201.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks ninth, 1.201 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 44th.

Bryce Elder vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 593 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 1277 hits, ninth in baseball, with 147 home runs (23rd in the league).

The Marlins have gone 8-for-44 with a double, three home runs and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

