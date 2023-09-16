Dolphins Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1600, the Miami Dolphins are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 16.
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +135
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
Miami Betting Insights
- Miami put together a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of eight Dolphins games last season went over the point total.
- Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Dolphins had six wins at home last year and three away.
- Miami picked up seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.
Dolphins Impact Players
- Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).
- Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Christian Wilkins compiled 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 17 games last year.
Dolphins Player Futures
2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Chargers
|W 36-34
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Broncos
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Giants
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Panthers
|-
|+20000
|7
|October 22
|@ Eagles
|-
|+750
|8
|October 29
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Commanders
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Jets
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|17
|December 31
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Bills
|-
|+900
