At +1600, the Miami Dolphins are No. 7 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 16.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +135

+135 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600

Miami Betting Insights

Miami put together a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Dolphins games last season went over the point total.

Miami ranked sixth in total offense (364.5 yards per game) and 18th in total defense (337.8 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Dolphins had six wins at home last year and three away.

Miami picked up seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (272.9 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 catches for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 16 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (55.7 per game) and three TDs.

As a tone-setter on defense, Christian Wilkins compiled 98 tackles, 16.0 TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2000 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +8000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +900 5 October 8 Giants - +8000 6 October 15 Panthers - +20000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +750 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +5000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +10000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +5000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1000 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1600 18 January 7 Bills - +900

