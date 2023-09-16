Heading into the final round of the Fortinet Championship, Dylan Wu is in 28th place at -7.

Dylan Wu Insights

Wu has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Wu has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Wu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Wu has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -7 275 0 19 1 2 $1.5M

Other Players at the Fortinet Championship

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Wu has had an average finish of 38th in his past three appearances at this tournament.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Wu did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,016 yards, 107 yards shorter than the 7,123-yard par 72 for this week's event.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 161 yards longer than the 7,123 yards Silverado CC (North) will be at for this event.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship placed him in the 61st percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Wu shot better than 35% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Wu recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Wu carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Wu's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent outing, Wu's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 6.5).

Wu finished the Wyndham Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Wu recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Wu Odds to Win: +20000

All statistics in this article reflect Wu's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

