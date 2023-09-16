SEC foes meet when the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) visit the Florida Gators (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Tennessee is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Tennessee has the 30th-ranked offense this year (39.5 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best with only 13 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Florida ranks 66th in the FBS (30 points per game), and it is 36th on defense (15.5 points allowed per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Tennessee vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -6.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on Florida vs. Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 SEC Betting Trends

Florida Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Florida to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Anthony Richardson threw for 2,549 yards (196.1 yards per game) while posting 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 53.8% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he generated in the passing game, Richardson chipped in 654 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Montrell Johnson collected 841 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry) and 10 TDs.

As a receiver, Johnson racked up 12 receptions (on 18 targets) for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Trevor Etienne rushed for 719 yards (55.3 yards per game) and six TDs.

Ricky Pearsall received 60 targets last season and converted them into 33 catches (2.5 per game) for 661 yards and five TDs.

On defense Amari Burney, who played in 13 games, compiled 57 tackles, six TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

With 66 tackles in 13 games, Rashad Torrence was an important player on defense last season.

Trey Dean III helped on defense with 62 tackles, three TFL, and 0.5 sacks in 13 games.

An important contributor on defense, Ventrell Miller had 52 tackles, four TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.