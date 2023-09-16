How to Watch the Georgia vs. South Carolina Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (14th-best with 46.5 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 5.0 points allowed per game) this season. South Carolina is compiling 32.0 points per game on offense this season (59th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 26.0 points per game (86th-ranked) on defense.
We will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on CBS.
Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
How to Watch Week 3 Games
Georgia vs. South Carolina Key Statistics
|Georgia
|South Carolina
|472.5 (43rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|461.0 (49th)
|242.0 (13th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|380.0 (79th)
|129.0 (92nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|53.0 (127th)
|343.5 (9th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|408.0 (3rd)
|1 (9th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (9th)
|4 (32nd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (48th)
Georgia Stats Leaders
- Carson Beck has recorded 577 yards (288.5 ypg) on 44-of-61 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 29 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Roderick Robinson II has 88 rushing yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns.
- This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (35.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- Mekhi Mews' team-leading 102 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.
- Rara Thomas has caught three passes for 90 yards (45.0 yards per game) this year.
- Brock Bowers has compiled six catches for 80 yards, an average of 40.0 yards per game.
South Carolina Stats Leaders
- Spencer Rattler has compiled 698 yards on 83.3% passing while tossing three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.
- Dakereon Joyner has rushed for 65 yards on 23 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 66 yards.
- Mario Anderson has racked up six carries and totaled 32 yards.
- Xavier Legette has racked up 296 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.
- Eddie Lewis has caught six passes and compiled 89 receiving yards (44.5 per game).
- Ahmarean Brown's nine receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 86 yards (43.0 ypg).
