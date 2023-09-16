Marlins vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Atlanta Braves (96-51) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (76-72) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-3) to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (2-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins.
Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Marlins have been victorious in 35, or 44.9%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has come away with a win 20 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (602 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 11
|@ Brewers
|L 12-0
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 12
|@ Brewers
|L 3-1
|JT Chargois vs Freddy Peralta
|September 13
|@ Brewers
|W 2-0
|Braxton Garrett vs Trevor Megill
|September 14
|@ Brewers
|L 4-2
|Eury Pérez vs Adrian Houser
|September 15
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Johnny Cueto vs Bryce Elder
|September 16
|Braves
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Jared Shuster
|September 17
|Braves
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
|September 18
|Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 19
|Mets
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 20
|Mets
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs David Peterson
|September 22
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Woodruff
