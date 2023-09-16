Saturday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Atlanta Braves (96-51) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (76-72) at 4:10 PM ET (on September 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-3) to the mound, while Bryan Hoeing (2-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 35, or 44.9%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has come away with a win 20 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (602 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.25) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule