Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Bryan Hoeing, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (44.9%) in those contests.

Miami is 20-22 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 68 of its 147 games with a total this season.

The Marlins are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-32 35-40 34-29 41-43 57-55 18-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.