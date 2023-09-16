Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

Fueled by 407 extra-base hits, Miami ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Miami has scored 602 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Marlins rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.25 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.289 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins' Bryan Hoeing (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers without allowing a hit.

In six starts this season, Hoeing has not yet earned a quality start.

In six starts, Hoeing has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 2.1 frames per outing.

He has finished 18 appearances without allowing an earned run in 30 chances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Brewers L 12-0 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Woodruff 9/12/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Away JT Chargois Freddy Peralta 9/13/2023 Brewers W 2-0 Away Braxton Garrett Trevor Megill 9/14/2023 Brewers L 4-2 Away Eury Pérez Adrian Houser 9/15/2023 Braves W 9-6 Home Johnny Cueto Bryce Elder 9/16/2023 Braves - Home Bryan Hoeing Jared Shuster 9/17/2023 Braves - Home Jesús Luzardo Charlie Morton 9/18/2023 Mets - Home Braxton Garrett Joey Lucchesi 9/19/2023 Mets - Home Eury Pérez Kodai Senga 9/20/2023 Mets - Home Johnny Cueto David Peterson 9/22/2023 Brewers - Home - Brandon Woodruff

