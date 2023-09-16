Atlanta Braves (96-51) will play the Miami Marlins (76-72) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, September 16 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Ronald Acuna Jr. will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +115 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (4-3, 5.26 ERA) vs Bryan Hoeing - MIA (2-2, 4.04 ERA)

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Marlins Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Have the desire to wager on the Marlins' game versus the Braves but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Marlins vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 133 times this season and won 88, or 66.2%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 76-32 (winning 70.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 35, or 44.9%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 20-22 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 3rd

