Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (96-51) into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (76-72) at LoanDepot park, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Acuna is at .337, the fourth-best average in the league, while Arraez ranks first at .349.

The probable pitchers are Jared Shuster (4-3) for the Braves and Bryan Hoeing (2-2) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (4-3, 5.26 ERA) vs Hoeing - MIA (2-2, 4.04 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Hoeing

Hoeing makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.04 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Milwaukee Brewers without surrendering a hit.

The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.04, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.

So far this year, Hoeing has not registered a quality start.

Hoeing has two starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had 18 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Bryan Hoeing vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.502) and ranks first in home runs hit (283) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1395 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 858 runs.

In 7 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Braves this season, Hoeing has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP while his opponents are batting .364.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves' Shuster (4-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, a 1.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.409 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In 10 starts, Shuster has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

